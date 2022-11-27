Clear
58.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: 1 killed, 3 shot breaking into Georgia home

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — An 18-year-old was killed and three others were injured Friday in a shooting after they attempted to break into a DeKalb County home, police said.

Officers arrived around 5 p.m. and found three people — a 23-year-old, 18-year-old and 15-year-old — who had been shot, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. All three were taken to a hospital. A 30-year-old suspect arrived at the hospital later. One of the injured suspects, Taneaious McCune, died.

Police say at least four people were inside the home at the time of the break-in. One of the suspects and a man exchanged gunfire. Officials say the shooting appears to be justified and no charges are expected.

“Our initial investigation indicates this was a targeted incident and not a random act,” police told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “The four subjects … attempted a home invasion.”

The three injured suspects are in custody.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 