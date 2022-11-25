Partly Cloudy
51.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: 1 shot at NC Walmart, officers search for shooter

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — One person was injured in a shooting inside a North Carolina Walmart on Friday, police said. Officers are still searching for the shooter.

Police were called to the Walmart in Lumberton for a report of gunshots around 11:30 a.m. Friday, one of the biggest shopping days of the year, Lumberton police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they were not able to find a shooter or any victims, but surveillance video showed the shooter fleeing the store as it was evacuated, police said.

The victim later arrived at UNC Health Southeastern with a gunshot wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, police said. They were not aware of any other people injured in the incident.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident between two individuals who know each other, police said.

The shooting came days after six co-workers at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, were shot and killed by a supervisor, who then killed himself, police said.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 