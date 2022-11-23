Clear
Deere, Azenta rise; Autodesk, Nordstrom fall

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Deere & Co., up $20.96 to $437.52.

The agricultural equipment company reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

Autodesk Inc., down $11.83 to $197.07.

The design software company trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.

HP Inc., up 53 cents to $29.91.

The personal computer maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts and announced job cuts.

Guess Inc., up 23 cents to $19.98.

The clothing company’s third-quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Nordstrom Inc., down 96 cents to $21.69.

Investors were disappointed by the department store operator’s financial forecast.

Hess Corp., down $3.21 to $144.90.

Oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Azenta Inc., up $1.04 to $58.51.

The life sciences company is buying back $500 million of its stock.

Manchester United Plc., up $3.86 to $18.80.

The soccer team’s owner said it’s considering a potential sale.

