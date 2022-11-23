Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $3.01 to $77.94 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.95 to $85.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 7 cents to $2.47 a gallon. December heating oil fell 11 cents to $3.36 a gallon. December natural gas rose 53 cents to $7.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.70 to $1,745.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 32 cents $21.37 an ounce and December copper rose 1 cent to $3.62 a pound.

The dollar fell to 139.40 Japanese yen from 141.20 yen. The euro rose to $1.0400 from $1.0295.

The Associated Press

