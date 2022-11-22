Mostly Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 91 cents to $80.95 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery rose 91 cents to $88.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 10 cents to $2.54 a gallon. December heating oil fell 3 cents to $3.47 a gallon. December natural gas was unchanged at $6.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 30 cents to $1,739.90 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 18 cents $21.05 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.61 a pound.

The dollar fell to 141.20 Japanese yen from 142.17 yen. The euro rose to $1.0295 from $1.0240.

The Associated Press

