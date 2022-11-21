Clear
Several injured when SUV crashes into front of Apple store

By AP News

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — An SUV crashed into Apple store Monday in Massachusetts, injuring several people, authorities said.

A large hole was seen in the glass front of the store and first responders were at the scene in Hingham following the crash shortly before 11 a.m.

Police were investigating and didn’t immediately say whether the crash was believed to be accidental.

At least five people were reported hurt. A nurse at nearby South Shore Hospital told WCVB that the hospital was notified that seven to 10 victims could be transported to their emergency room.

The store, which is located in the Derby Street Shops, had been scheduled to open about an hour before the crash.

