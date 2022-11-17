Mostly Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $3.95 to $81.64 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $3.08 to $89.78 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 6 cents to $2.45 a gallon. December heating oil fell 9 cents to $3.52 a gallon. December natural gas rose 17 cents to $6.37 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $12.80 to $1,763 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 54 cents $20.98 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar rose to 140.25 Japanese yen from 139.33 yen. The euro fell to $1.0364 from $1.0391.

The Associated Press

