Cloudy
40.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Target, Advance Auto Parts fall; Lowe’s, ImmunoGen rise

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Target Corp., down $23.51 to $155.47.

The retailer reported an unexpectedly big drop in third-quarter profit as customers curtailed spending ahead of the holiday shopping season.

Lowe’s Companies Inc., up $6.29 to $215.13.

The home-improvement retailer reported strong third-quarter financial results.

Advance Auto Parts Inc., down $27.70 to $156.24.

The auto parts retailer’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Nike Inc., down $1.48 to $105.23.

The athletic apparel maker boosted its dividend by 11%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc., up $4.01 to $63.75.

The operator of Burger King and Tim Hortons restaurant chains named Patrick Doyle as executive chairman.

Carnival Corp., down $1.53 to $9.63.

The cruise line operator announced a private debt offering of $1 billion.

Micron Technology Inc., down $4.23 to $58.87.

The chipmaker warned investors that it will cut some production because of weak demand.

ImmunoGen Inc., up 18 cents to $5.19.

The drug developer received accelerated U.S. regulatory approval for an ovarian cancer treatment.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

  Traffic Alert