Freshman Menifield rallies Washington over Utah Tech 78-67

SEATTLE (AP) — True freshman Keyon Menifield hit four 3-pointers and scored 26 points in his second start and Washington rallied to beat Utah Tech 78-67 on Monday night.

Menifield’s effort helped the Huskies get off to a 3-0 start for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Menifield scored 21 in his first start last time out, filling in for an injured Keion Brooks and leading Washington to a come-from-behind 75-67 win over North Florida.

Against the Trailblazers, Menifield scored 15 in the second half after the Huskies trailed 36-34 at intermission. He made 9 of 14 shots, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Cole Bajema sank three 3s and all five of his free throws, scoring 16. PJ Fuller II added 10 points.

Tanner Christensen scored 16 of his 26 points in the first half for Utah Tech (1-2), which changed its name from Dixie State this season. Isaiah Pope scored 13.

Christensen’s layup gave Utah Tech a 53-47 lead with 12:20 left to play. Jamal Bey sank a 3-pointer to give Washington a 59-58 lead with 8:56 remaining. Braxton Meah followed with a dunk off a fast break and Menifield hit a stepback 3 to push the lead to six and the Huskies never trailed again.

Washington shot 55% overall and 63.6% in the second half. The Huskies made 12 of 20 from beyond the arc (60%). Utah Tech shot just under 41% and made 7 of 24 from distance (29,2%). The Trailblazers won the battle of the boards 38-25.

