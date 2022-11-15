Attorneys appointed for man charged with killing 2 girls

Clear
By AP News
FILE - Grandparents of victim Libby German, Becky Patty, left, and her husband, Mike Patty, speak during a news conference for the latest updates on the investigation of the double homicide of Liberty German and Abigail Williams on March 9, 2017, at Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind. Police investigating the unsolved slayings of the two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, they will hold a news conference Monday, Oct. 31, to provide an update on their investigation. (J. Kyle Keener/The Pharos-Tribune via AP, File)

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Two attorneys have been appointed to represent the man accused of killing two teenage girls in northern Indiana.

Bradley Rozzi of Logansport will be the lead attorney for Richard Matthew Allen and Andrew Baldwin of Franklin will be co-counsel, online court records updated Monday indicated.

Allen requested a public defender in a letter to Carroll Circuit Court last week, saying both he and his wife can no longer work.

Allen, 50, of Delphi, is charged with two counts of murder in the slayings of Libby German, 14, and Abby Williams, 13, on Feb. 13, 2017, outside the north central Indiana city.

Indiana State Police arrested Allen on Oct. 26. They announced his arrest Oct. 31.

Allen wrote his wife has stopped working for “her personal safety.”

“At my initial hearing on Oct. 28, 2022, I asked to find representation for myself,” Allen wrote in the letter that was postmarked Nov. 7. “However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone.

“I also did not realize what my wife and I’s immediate financial situation was going to be,” he wrote. “We have both been forced to immediately abandon employment, myself due to incarceration and my wife for her personal safety.”

Allen did not elaborate on the threats to her safety.

