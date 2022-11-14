Clear
37 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Shots fired at University of Virginia, police seek suspect

Sponsored by:
By AP News

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia issued a warning to students to shelter in place late Sunday night following a report of shots fired on the campus.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an “active attacker firearm,” The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.

Authorities did not immediately release additional information about possible casualties, the Times-Dispatch reported.

“There has been a shooting on Culbreth Road and the suspect is at large and considered armed and dangerous,” UVA President Jim Ryan said in a tweet, asking the university community to “please shelter in place.”

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agents were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous.”

A UVA student who was in her dormitory room near Culbreth Road said she heard six shots fired, the Times-Dispatch reported.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 