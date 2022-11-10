Clear
42.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Farris scores 20, Marist downs American 73-69

Sponsored by:
By AP News

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Kam Farris scored 20 points to help Marist defeat American 73-69 on Wednesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Farris shot 7 for 10, including 5 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Red Foxes. Patrick Gardner scored 19 points and added six rebounds.

Geoff Sprouse led the Eagles in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Matt Rogers added 12 points, six rebounds and two steals for American. Colin Smalls also had 12 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Marist plays Binghamton at home on Saturday, and American visits George Mason on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 