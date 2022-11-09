Partly Cloudy
Beyond Meat revenue drops as it cuts prices to boost demand

By AP News
FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New York, on April 29, 2021. Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Plant-based meat maker Beyond Meat said its revenue fell 22.5% in the third quarter as it cut prices in the face of weaker demand.

The El Segundo, California-based company reported net revenue of $82.5 million for the July-September period. That was far lower than the $93.6 million Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Beyond Meat said its net loss nearly doubled to $101.7 million for the quarter. The loss, of $1.60 per share, was also higher than the $1.15 per-share loss analysts had forecast.

Beyond Meat President and CEO Ethan Brown said record inflation is hurting the plant-based meat category, causing consumers to shift to lower-priced store brands or cheaper animal meat.

Last month, the company cut 200 jobs, or around 19% of its workforce, in an effort to trim costs. It also lowered its revenue outlook for the year.

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer

