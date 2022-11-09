Cloudy
46.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

2 dead in suspected murder-suicide at Texas M.E.’s office

Sponsored by:
By AP News

DALLAS (AP) — Investigators found a man and a woman shot dead Tuesday after a report of a gunshot heard at a Texas medical examiner’s office, officials said.

Officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Dallas County medical examiner’s office, said Dallas County sheriff’s Investigator William Fritz.

After evacuating the building, investigators determined that the man had walked into the complex and shot his wife, who was employed there, Fritz said. No identities have been released. No one else was reported injured.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 