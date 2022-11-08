Drizzle
Lyft, TripAdvisor fall; Five9, Hims & Hers rise

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Lyft Inc., down $3.24 to $10.90.

The ride-hailing app reported disappointing third-quarter rider growth and revenue.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $14.83 to $93.57.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games reported weak fiscal second-quarter financial results.

TripAdvisor Inc., down $4.12 to $19.68.

The travel reservation site’s third-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Five9 Inc., up $7.10 to $54.10.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Medtronic Plc., down $5.35 to $80.19.

The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing update on a study involving a hypertension device.

Kohl’s Corp., up $1.97 to $28.82.

CEO Michelle Gass is leaving the department store chain to become the president of Levi Strauss.

Hims & Hers Health Inc., up 91 cents to $5.53.

The telehealth consulting company beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

Perrigo Co., down $6.02 to $33.26.

The drug company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

