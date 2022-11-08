Cloudy
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery fell $2.88 to $88.91 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for January delivery fell $2.56 to $95.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 1 cent to $2.64 a gallon. December heating oil fell 1 cent to $3.77 a gallon. December natural gas fell 80 cents to $6.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $35.50 to $1,716 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 58 cents to $21.50 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.68 a pound.

The dollar fell to 145.56 Japanese yen from 146.58 yen. The euro rose to $1.0073 from $1.0026.

The Associated Press

