Ohio Democrat Sykes tops Trump-backed foe in House race

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democratic Ohio lawmaker Emilia Sykes has won a competitive U.S. House seat, topping a conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Sykes is a former Ohio House Democratic leader and the daughter of a powerful political family in northeast Ohio. She defeated Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in a redrawn district that was considered a toss-up. Gilbert is a conservative commentator and a former Miss Ohio USA who worked on Trump’s 2016 inauguration committee and helped lead Women for Trump during his reelection bid. Sykes positioned herself for the run when she stepped down as leader of the Ohio House Democratic caucus.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrat Greg Landsman knocked off longtime Republican Rep. Steve Chabot on Tuesday, taking a seat his party had hoped to flip in order to keep their majority in the U.S. House.

Landsman, a Cincinnati City Council member, defeated Chabot, who was first elected to Congress in 1994 and had won several hotly contested reelection races.

Democrats saw an opening to knock off Chabot this year after Ohio redrew its congressional maps to encompass more of Democrat-friendly Cincinnati into the district.

It was one of 14 U.S. House seats nationwide held by Republicans but that President Joe Biden would have won under new congressional maps. Democrats were looking to take at least a handful of those Republican-held seats that voted for Biden to negate losses elsewhere around the country.

Landsman often distanced himself from Biden during the campaign, but also said his party’s control of Congress and the White House had benefited the area, pointing to new funding for a bridge linking Cincinnati with northern Kentucky.

Chabot, seeking a 14th term in Congress, touted his consistent conservative credentials during the campaign but didn’t align himself closely with former President Donald Trump, saying “I agree with most of his policies, but I’m running on my own record.”

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press