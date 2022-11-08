Cloudy
48.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Sponsored by:
By AP News
A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Monday night's drawing is estimated to be a record $1.9 billion. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing

Photo Icon View Photo

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing “has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”

“Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur. When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors,” a statement said.

There was no time frame given for the drawing.

No one has won the jackpot since Aug. 3.

A winner who chooses an annuity, paid annually over 29 years, would get the estimated $1.9 billion payout. Nearly all winners instead opt for cash, which for Monday’s drawing would be $929.1 million.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 