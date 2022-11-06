Fog
54.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

American Wright scores 9th goal of season for Antalyaspor

Sponsored by:
By AP News

American forward Haji Wright scored his ninth goal of the season, spurring Antalyaspor’s comeback from a two-goal deficit in a 4-2 win over visiting Fatih Karagümrükon Sunday in the Turkish Super League.

Wright scored from 6 yards in the 35th minute on a diving header from Bünyamin Balcı’s cross.

Wright, a 24-year-old from Los Angeles, is competing with Jesús Ferreira, Ricardo Pepi, Josh Sargent and Jordan Pejok for forward spots on the U.S. World Cup roster.

Antalyaspor plays Pendikspor in a Turkish Cup fourth-round match on Wednesday, the day U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his 26-man squad.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 