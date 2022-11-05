Cloudy
39.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

Sponsored by:
By AP News

LA PLATA, Md. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to a sheriff.

The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports.

The sheriff’s office said investigators found five adults dead inside of the house in the city about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Washington, D.C. The sheriff’s office said there isn’t a threat to the public and that the situation “appears to be isolated to the residence.”

Investigators were working to determine the relationship between the people found dead.

A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email Saturday asking if investigators could release more information on possible suspects or causes of death.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 