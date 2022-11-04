Cloudy
56.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose $4.44 to $92.61 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for January delivery rose $3.90 to $98.57 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 4 cents to $2.73 a gallon. December heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.91 a gallon. December natural gas rose 42 cents to $6.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $45.70 to $1,676.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose $1.35 to $20.78 an ounce and December copper rose 26 cents to $3.69 a pound.

The dollar fell to 146.79 Japanese yen from 148.26 yen. The euro rose to 99.46 cents from 97.53 cents.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 