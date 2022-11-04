Clear
Correction: Deluxe: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By AP News

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $14.7 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 34 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 99 cents per share.

The payments and data company posted revenue of $555 million in the period.

Deluxe expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.18 billion to $2.22 billion.

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

