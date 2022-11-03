Clear
Man who fled traffic stop with officer in car fatally shot

By AP News

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who fled a traffic stop with an officer in the vehicle and refused to stop has been fatally shot, authorities said.

The shooting happened after Mt. Juliet officers stopped a vehicle late Wednesday and asked the passenger, Eric Jermaine Allen, 39, to exit the vehicle, according to preliminary information from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Instead of exiting, Allen moved from the passenger seat to the driver’s seat and began to drive away, the bureau said in a statement.

One of the officers attempted to stop Allen by leaning into the vehicle and gave commands for him to stop, but Allen drove away with the officer fully inside the vehicle, the statement said. The officer attempted to use a stun gun, but Allen continued to ignore commands to stop, prompting the officer to fatally shoot Allen. The officer was not injured.

Bureau agents are working to independently determine the events leading to the shooting.

