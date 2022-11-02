Drizzle
Houston mayor discloses that he had cancer surgery, therapy

By AP News
FILE - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner speaks during a news conference Nov, 6, 2021, in Houston. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022 that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw during the summer. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery and six weeks of radiation therapy during the summer for bone cancer in his jaw.

Turner made the disclosure during a question-and-answer session after he delivered his annual State of the City address, the Houston Chronicle reported. Turner said he underwent nine hours of surgery on July 30 to remove the osteosarcoma.

“Let me tell you, I have been blessed,” Turner said to applause.

Turner missed a few weeks of City Council meetings while receiving his radiation therapy in August and September. His staff said he was undergoing medical treatment but did not specify what for.

Turner, who has served as Houston’s mayor since 2016 after 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives, suffered a bout of COVID-19 last December.

