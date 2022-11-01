Cloudy
Uber, Pfizer rise; Catalent, Stryker fall

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Uber Technologies Inc., up $3.18 to $29.75.

The ride-hailing company gave investors an encouraging forecast for bookings.

Abiomed Inc., up $125.74 to $377.82.

Johnson & Johnson is buying the heart pump maker for $16.6 billion.

Pfizer Inc., up $1.46 to $48.01.

The drug developer raised its profit forecast for the year.

Catalent Inc., down $16.20 to $49.53.

The maker of drug delivery technologies reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Dentsply Sirona Inc., up 18 cents to $31.

The dentistry supplies company said it will restate some of its financial results following an internal investigation.

Stryker Corp., down $9.15 to $220.09.

The medical device maker’s third-quarter earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Hologic Inc., up $6.33 to $74.13.

The medical device maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Sysco Corp., down $2.45 to $84.11.

The food distributor’s fiscal first-quarter earnings fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

