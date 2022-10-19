Michigan’s Upper Peninsula: Snow, wind gusts, power outages

NATIONAL MINE, Mich. (AP) — It’s beginning to look a lot like winter in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with snow falling and high winds toppling trees and causing power outages.

MLive reported that as much as 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow fell as of Tuesday morning in National Mine in Marquette County on the upper peninsula. Marquette County’s Little Lake reported 10 inches (25 centimeters) of snow and other locations between 4 inches and 6 inches (10-15 centimeters).

The snow, rain and strong winds added up to thousands of power outages across northern Michigan, with 6,000 reported in one county alone — Leelanau — officials told 9 & 10 News.

“Wind gusts have been around 45 mph with peak wind gusts around 55 mph, mostly along the lakeshore,”

Consumers Energy Media spokesman Josh Paciorek said winds have been highest along the lakeshore, gusting from between 45 mph to 55 mph (72-90 kph).

“Most of these outages are along the western part of the state along the lakeshore. As the wind gusts, that’s where the wind gusts are higher. As we move inward, wind gusts are coming down a little bit,” Paciorek said.

In Leland Township, Fire Chief Dan Besson said the stormy weather was causing outages. “Obviously we’ve had quite a bit of winds and rain, which have brought down quite a few trees and power lines, or caused them to arc between the two of them,” he said.