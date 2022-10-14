Clear
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas

By AP News

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.

“The Gateway Bridge between Matamoros and Brownsville (Texas) has been closed due to a protest,” according to a statement on social media by the U.S. Consulate General in the nearby Mexican city.

“U.S. gov. employees have been instructed to avoid the area until further notice,” according to the statement, which did not describe the nature of the protest.

The statement urged U.S. citizens to avoid the area, notify friends and family that they are safe and monitor media outlets for updates.

The border bridge is about 480 miles (770 kilometers) south of Dallas in southern Texas.

