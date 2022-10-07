Clear
FBI: Man killed at Border Patrol station held ‘edged weapon’

By AP News
Border Patrol agents stand near the site where a Mexican detainee was fatally shot at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in El Paso, Texas. According to officials, the man later died at an El Paso hospital. The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said in a statement that the man was a Mexican citizen who was being processed on criminal charges. (Gaby Velasquez/The El Paso Times via AP)

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A Mexican man fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas had grabbed an “edged weapon” and was advancing toward agents when they opened fire, the FBI said Thursday.

Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, 33, died at an El Paso hospital Tuesday after he was shot by Border Patrol agents. The FBI said Moran was taken into custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station for reentering the country illegally.

Agents first used a stun gun on Moran after he charged out of a holding cell, the FBI said, and eventually opened fire.

Moran was released on parole earlier this year and deported to Mexico after serving 11 years in prison in Colorado, the FBI said. He had been convicted in 2011 in Pueblo, Colorado, of assault with a deadly weapon resulting in serious bodily injury, according to the FBI.

