Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $2.89 to $86.52 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for December delivery rose $2.94 to $91.80 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for November delivery rose 17 cents to $2.68 a gallon. November heating oil rose 17 cents to $3.54 a gallon. November natural gas rose 37 cents to $6.84 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $28.50 to $1,730.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 51 cents to $21.10 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.49 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.97 Japanese yen from 144.76 yen. The euro rose to 99.96 from 98.18 cents.

The Associated Press

