Clear
89.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose $3.65 to $82.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $3.05 to $89.32 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 9 cents to $2.58 a gallon. October heating oil rose 19 cents to $3.45 a gallon. October natural gas rose 22 cents to $6.87 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $33.80 to $1,670 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 54 cents to $18.88 an ounce and December copper rose 8 cents to $3.36 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.96 Japanese yen from 144.76 yen. The euro rose to 97.43 cents from 95.97 cents.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 