Helicopter crashes in Arizona desert; no word on 2 aboard

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A helicopter crashed Monday morning in a desert area near Phoenix but authorities said there was no immediate word on the condition of the two people aboard.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the Robinson R22 helicopter went down around 9:15 a.m. some 4 ½ miles (7.2 kilometers) north of the Falcon Field Airport in Mesa and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Aerial video of the crash site showed a heavily damaged helicopter with smoke coming out of the scattered debris.

FAA officials did not release any information on the pilot and passenger or the helicopter’s flight plan.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The airport is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) east of Phoenix.