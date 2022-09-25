Clear
Heavy crane topples onto downtown Oklahoma City building

By AP News

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A 60-ton crane being used to remove a video display board from a downtown Oklahoma City building toppled onto the building that houses several news offices, officials said.

The crane’s operator suffered minor injuries in the Saturday afternoon accident. Two other men working in the bucket of a small crane and the building’s occupants were not injured, police said.

Oklahoma City police Detective Jonathan LaPuzza said the collapse caused some structural damage to the building that houses The Oklahoman newspaper, the Oklahoma Watch news website and television station KWTV. However, he said the extent and cost of the damage couldn’t be determined immediately.

