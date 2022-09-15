Clear
55.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Amtrak says it’s working quickly to restore canceled trains

Sponsored by:
By AP News
FILE - An Amtrak passenger train departs Chicago in the early evening headed south Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Chicago. President Joe Biden said Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached, averting a potentially devastating strike before the pivotal midterm elections. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Amtrak says it’s working quickly to restore canceled trains

Photo Icon View Photo

Amtrak says it is working to quickly restore canceled trains after President Joe Biden announced that a tentative railway labor agreement has been reached.

Amtrak said Thursday that it is reaching out to impacted customers to accommodate on first available departures.

Amtrak had canceled a number of its long-distance trains this week as a potential strike loomed.

A strike would have disrupted passenger traffic as well as freight rail lines, because Amtrak and many commuter railroads operate on tracks owned by the freight railroads.

Railroads and union representatives had been in negotiations for 20 hours at the Labor Department on Wednesday to hammer out a deal, as there was a risk of a strike starting on Friday that could have shut down rail lines across the country.

The tentative agreement will go to union members for a vote after a post-ratification cooling off period of several weeks.

By The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 