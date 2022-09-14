Clear
77.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.17 to $88.48 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 93 cents to $94.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 4 cents to $2.52 a gallon. October heating oil fell 16 cents to $3.38 a gallon. October natural gas rose 83 cents to $9.11 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $8.30 to $1,709.10 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 8 cents to $19.57 an ounce and December copper fell 4 cents to $3.52 a pound.

The dollar fell to 143.11 Japanese yen from 144.39 yen. The euro fell to 99.78 cents from 99.79 cents.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 