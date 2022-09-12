Clear
70.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children died after being found on a New York City beach early Monday and police believe they were drowned by their mother.

The children — a 7-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl and a 3-month-old boy — were found on Brooklyn’s Coney Island beach shortly after 3 a.m. and taken to a nearby hospital, a police spokesperson said. All three were pronounced dead there.

The children’s 30-year-old mother was found a short time later and taken into custody, police said. Charges against her were pending.

Police planned to release more details at a news conference later Monday morning.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 