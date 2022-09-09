Clear
101.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.25 to $86.79 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for November delivery rose $3.69 to $92.84 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 8 cents to $2.43 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.58 a gallon. October natural gas rose 8 cents to $8 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $8.40 to $1,728.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 33 cents to $18.77 an ounce and December copper rose 4 cents to $3.57 a pound.

The dollar fell to 142.71 Japanese yen from 144.03 yen. The euro rose to $1.0043 from 99.92 cents.

The Associated Press

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 