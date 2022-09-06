Garcia, 28, tops Gauff, 18, at US Open for 1st Slam semi View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Caroline Garcia has beaten 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-4 at the U.S. Open to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal at age 28. The 17th-seeded Garcia had lost both of her two previous matches against the 12th-seeded Gauff but was the better player in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday night. The Frenchwoman stretched her winning streak to 13 matches and solidified her status as someone playing as well as anyone in women’s tennis at the moment. Garcia has not dropped a set at Flushing Meadows this year. She finished last year ranked 74th but is projected to rise into the top 10 next week. Garcia will face Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur next.

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer