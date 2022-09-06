ADT, Illumina rise; Church & Dwight, Bed Bath & Beyond fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., down $1.59 to $7.04.
The home goods retailer named Laura Crossen its interim chief financial officer following the death of Gustavo Arnal.
ADT Inc., up $1.18 to $8.39.
State Farm said it was taking a 15% stake in the home security company.
Illumina Inc., up 4.95 to $201.02.
European regulators blocked the genetic testing tools company’s acquisition of cancer-screening company Grail.
ChannelAdvisor Corp., up $8.09 to $22.79.
CommerceHub is buying the provider of cloud-based e-commerce services.
Signify Health Inc., up 33 cents to $29.10.
Drugstore operator CVS Health is buying home-health provider Signify Health for $8 billion.
Church & Dwight Co., down $3.95 to $80.23.
The maker of Arm & Hammer baking soda cut its revenue forecast.
Enphase Energy Inc., up $13.75 to $292.82.
The solar technology company expanded its relationship with renewable energy company BayWa r.e.
Catalent Inc., up $1.39 to $88.97.
The maker of drug delivery technologies is expanding its clinical supply facility in Singapore.