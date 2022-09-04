Clear
100.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police: 2 dead, 5 injured in Norfolk, Virginia shooting

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting in Norfolk, Virginia, police said Sunday.

Officers responded to a report of gunfire around midnight. When they arrived, they found four women and three men with gunshot wounds, police said.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angela McKnight, 19, later died at a hospital, police said.

Several Norfolk State University students were victims of the shooting at an off-campus location, the university said on its Facebook page.

“Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party,” the university wrote in the post.

NSU also said police secured the campus, and there was no present danger.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Sunday, police said.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 