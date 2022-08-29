Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $3.95 to $97.01 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $4.10 to $105.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 3 cents to $2.88 a gallon. September heating oil fell 10 cents to $3.91 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $9.35 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell 10 cents to $1,749.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 16 cents to $18.67 an ounce and December copper fell 9 cents to $3.61 a pound.

The dollar rose to 138.83 Japanese yen from 137.40 yen. The euro rose to 99.92 cents from 99.63 cents.

The Associated Press

