Clear
67.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Drive-by shooting at Texas home kills 5-year-old child, teen

Sponsored by:
By AP News

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 5-year-old child and a teenager were killed and a toddler was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth and authorities searched Monday for suspects, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle pulled up outside the home where a group was gathered in the front yard and a shooter or shooters opened fire, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

The 17- and 5-year-old males were pronounced dead at a hospital, he said. An 18-month-old had minor injuries and was expected to survive.

Noakes asked anyone with information or video to contact police and said authorities would use “every resource necessary” to find those responsible.

“That 17-year-old will never graduate, that 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten, that 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life,” he said.

buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 