Clear
97 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 54 cents to $93.06 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for October delivery rose $1.65 to $100.99 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.85 a gallon. September heating oil rose 6 cents to $4.01 a gallon. September natural gas fell 8 cents to $9.30 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $21.60 to $1,749.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 37 cents to $18.75 an ounce and September copper was unchanged at $3.70 a pound.

The dollar rose to 137.40 Japanese yen from 136.46 yen. The euro fell to 99.63 cents from 99.69 cents.

The Associated Press

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 