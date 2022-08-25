Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery fell $2.37 to $92.52 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for October delivery fell $1.88 to $99.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 1 cent to $2.81 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cents to $3.95 a gallon. September natural gas rose 5 cents to $9.38 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $9.90 to $1,771.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 21 cents to $19.12 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.46 Japanese yen from 137.10 yen. The euro rose to 99.69 cents from 99.64 cents.

The Associated Press