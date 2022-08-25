Clear
Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States

By AP News
FILE - Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes the sweat off during a training session at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, on April 30, 2022. Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday, AUg. 4, 2022, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

