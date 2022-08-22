How major US stock indexes fared Monday 8/22/2022

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street, extending the market’s losses amid worries about inflation and the path ahead for the economy.

The S&P 500 shed 2.1% Monday, its biggest drop since mid-June. Some 95% of stocks in the benchmark index lost ground. It finished in the red last week, breaking a four-week winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq also fell.

Technology companies and retailers had some of the heaviest losses. Investors are looking ahead to this week’s Federal Reserve conference.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 90.49 points, or 2.1%, to 4,137.99.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 643.13 points, or 1.9%, to 33,063.61.

The Nasdaq fell 323.64 points, or 2.5%, to 12,381.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 41.60 points, or 2.1%, to 1,915.74.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 628.19 points, or 13.2%.

The Dow is down 3,274.69 points, or 9%.

The Nasdaq is down 3,263.40 points, or 20.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 329.57 points, or 14.7%.

The Associated Press