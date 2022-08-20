Police: Customer kills security guard at Texas restaurant

DeSOTO, Texas (AP) — A customer at a restaurant and entertainment venue in suburban Dallas fatally shot a security guard after arguing over the business’ rules, police said.

Derek Phillips, 47, of Arlington, died after being shot multiple times about 10 p.m. Friday at Brickhouse Lounge in DeSoto, police Lt. Chris Huerta said Saturday in a news release.

The suspected gunman was arrested on a murder warrant after fleeing the scene, then crashing his vehicle in neighboring Glenn Heights, Huerta said.

Witnesses told police the suspect was wounded by a bystander as he fled. Huerta did not immediately respond to messages for additional comment on Saturday.

The suspect, Toussel Kuhn, 48, of Savannah, was being held in the Dallas County jail without bond. Jail records did not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.