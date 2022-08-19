Clear
Robbery victim who fatally shot 7-year-old guilty of murder

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — A man who opened fire after being robbed outside a mall has been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old girl who was riding in a car with her family while Christmas shopping.

Daquan Reed faces sentencing on August 29 after being convicted on Thursday, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Prosecutors say Kennedy Maxie was struck by gunfire on December 21, 2020 after Reed was robbed of his cellphone and money outside the Phipps Plaza mall in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood.

Enraged, Reed picked up a pistol and fired it from the rear passenger seat of a car, Fulton County prosecutor Pat Dutcher told jurors.

