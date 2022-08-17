Target’s profit sinks after it cut prices to clear inventory View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Target reported solid sales for the fiscal second quarter, but profits plunged nearly 90% after the retailer was forced to slash prices to clear unwanted inventories of clothing, home goods and other discretionary items.

In early June, Target warned that it was canceling orders from suppliers and aggressively cutting prices because of a pronounced spending shift by Americans who, as the pandemic eased.

Shares fell more than 2% in premarket trading Wednesday.

Retailers were blindsided by the lightening-fast switch from spending on goods for the home items, like TVs and small kitchen appliances, to dinners out, movies and travel. Adding to that shift is surging inflation. In the first quarter, Target’s profits tumbled 52% compared to the year-ago period.

Target reported second-quarter net income of $183 million, or 39 cents per share, for the three month period ended July 30. That was down from $1.82 billion, or $3.65 per share in the year-ago period.

Analysts were expecting 79 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 3.5% to $26.04 billion. Analysts were expecting $26.03 billion, according to FactSet.

Store comparable sales increased 1.3% on top of 8.7% growth last year. Online sales rose 9% following growth of 9.9% last year.

“While these inventory actions put significant pressure on our near-term profitability, we’re confident this was the right long-term decision in support of our guests, our team and our business,” CEO Brian Cornell said.

Target executives told reporters during a media call that if Target weren’t aggressive about marking down the inventory, it would have taken at least several quarters to get rid of the unwanted merchandise.

Cornell said the company is planning cautiously for the remainder of the year, including the critical holiday season. That will put a greater focus on stocking groceries and things like cosmetics.

The company is sticking to company’s prior guidance for full year revenue growth in the low-to mid-single digit percentage range. It also expects operating margin rate in a range around 6% in the back half of the year, a big jump from 1.2% for latest quarter.

Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer, reported Tuesday that its sales and profits for the second quarter rose. It said that higher-income shoppers were flocking to the discounter to save money on groceries, while low-income shoppers were feeling squeezed by higher inflation and were switching from deli meats to hot dogs and canned tuna.

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer