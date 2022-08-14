Clear
90.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior

Sponsored by:
By AP News
United States' Matthew Coronato (15) hits the post as Austria's goalie Leon Sommer (1) tries to make a save during the first period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship game in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

US beats Austria 7-0, improves to 3-0 in world junior

Photo Icon View Photo

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Wyatt Kaiser and Carter Mazur each scored twice and the United States beat winless Austria 7-0 on Saturday to improve to 3-0 in group play in the world junior championship.

Matt Coronato, Red Savage and Sasha Pastujov also scored for the defending champion Americans. Andrew Oke stopped 11 shots in the first two periods and Remington Keopple made four saves in the third.

“We knew we had to get off to a good start today,” U.S. coach Nate Leaman said. “Our schedule was different today, and it was important for us to adjust quickly. I’m happy with how the team started the first period and kept it rolling.”

The U.S. will finish Group B play Sunday against Sweden.

At night, Canada beat the Czech Republic 5-1 to improve to 3-0 in Group A. Captain Mason McTavish scored twice, Kent Johnson lacrosse-style goal and added an assist, Greig Ridly and Tyson Foerester also scored and Dylan Garand made 22 saves.

Martin Rysavy scored for the Czech Republic.

In the late game, Germany played Switzerland in Group B.

what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
what are the best online payday loans online payday loans
buy ivermectin for humans ivermectin for sale
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 