Illumina, ResMed fall; Broadridge, Humana rise
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
Illumina Inc., down $19.12 to $208.33.
The genetic testing tools company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Chevron Corp., up 23 cents to $159.85.
Energy companies lagged the broader market as crude oil prices fell.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down 5 cents to $31.62.
The copper mining company fell along with prices for the base metal.
ResMed Inc., down 86 cents to $239.99.
The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders warned investors about continued supply chain problems.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc., up $13.49 to $183.22.
The technology outsourcing company beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter financial results.
Johnson & Johnson, down $1.84 to $165.30.
The Band-Aid maker will stop selling baby powder containing talc next year amid lawsuits claiming it caused cancer.
Humana Inc., up $12.81 to $496.88.
The health insurer is buying most of the assets of Inclusa, a provider of long-term care services for older adults in Wisconsin.
Newmont Corp., up $1.25 to $46.55.
The gold producer rose as prices for the precious metal edged higher.